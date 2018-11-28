Money News
NGT panel says sudden closure of Vedanta's copper plant is overreach

Police stand gurad outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel said a government order to close down resources company Vedanta Ltd’s copper smelter after protests by environment activists turned violent was a case of administrative overreach, said lawyers involved in the case.

The committee set up by NGT said the closure of the plant in Tamil Nadu state was against the principles of natural justice, said Rakesh Sharma, the lawyer for the state government.

The court will decide on the panel’s report on Dec. 7.

