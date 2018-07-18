Tamil Nadu to ask court to dismiss Vedanta's smelter reopening plea

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tamil Nadu will ask India’s environment court to dismiss Vedanta Ltd’s petition seeking to reopen its copper smelter, a lawyer representing the state government said on Wednesday.

Police stand guard outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/Files

The Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the plant and disconnected its power supply in May following protests that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire on protesters, killing 13 of them.

The protesters had demanded a permanent shutdown of the plant, which they said was causing air and water pollution. Vedanta says the protests were based on false notions.