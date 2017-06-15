FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian managers shutting down
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 2 months ago

Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian managers shutting down

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.

Graziano, a former partner at Corvex Management LP, wrote that funds Venetus Partners Master Fund LP and Venetus SPV Master I LP would wind down. He added that his firm had solid returns since inception, and the reasons for shutting the funds were personal and not business-related, according to the letter which was seen by Reuters.

The co-founder of Venetus, Chad Fauser, was a former partner at activist fund Trian Partners (Reporting by Michael Fhaherty in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.