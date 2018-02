CARACAS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A power outage hit parts of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, on Tuesday, according to witnesses, forcing at least four subway stations to close, according to their Twitter accounts.

Critics see it as another sign of the oil-rich nation’s economic meltdown. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons, Vivian Sequera and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas, Francisco Aguilar in Barinas and Anggy Polanco in San Cristobal; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Leslie Adler)