FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Lender CAF denies Venezuela enters grace period on loans
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 9, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 2 months ago

Lender CAF denies Venezuela enters grace period on loans

2 Min Read

CARACAS, June 9 (Reuters) - Latin American development bank CAF denied on Friday that Venezuela had entered a grace period for payment on its loans, a day after legislative sources said the country was late on a $30 million for interest payment.

"At this moment, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is up to date on its obligations," the bank said in an emailed statement. A spokesman also specifically denied that Venezuela was in a grace period.

The member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is struggling to service its heavy debt burden as the state-led socialist economy unravels under low oil prices. Its bond yields are among the highest of any emerging market country because of investor concerns of default.

President Nicolas Maduro insists his government will meet all debt obligations and dismisses talk of default as conspiracy by political adversaries.

Venezuela received $1.9 billion in disbursements from CAF between 2012 and 2016, according to its 2016 annual report.

CAF in 2016 approved $541 million in operations for Venezuela including $400 million for urban development, $40 million for potable water systems, and a renewal of a $101 million credit line to state development bank Bandes, the report said. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.