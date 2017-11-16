FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISDA says Venezuela's PDVSA incurs 'credit event'
November 16, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

ISDA says Venezuela's PDVSA incurs 'credit event'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The New York-based International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) said on Thursday a “credit event” had occurred due to late debt payments by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

“(The committee) has voted that a failure to pay credit event has occurred in regards to Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.,” an ISDA spokesperson said by email, confirming a decision that would trigger payment on Credit Default Swaps. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

