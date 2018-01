CARACAS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela will relaunch its DICOM exchange rate on Thursday, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said at a press conference.

He did not specify the rate. DICOM is the weaker of the government’s two official exchange mechanisms, currently at 3,345 bolivars per dollar.

The stronger DIPRO rate is at 10 per dollar, a far cry from the black market rate where a dollar buys more than 260,000 bolivars. (Reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer)