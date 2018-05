CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he would postpone a planned overhaul next week of the bolivar currency for at least 60 days in order to evaluate its impact.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with banks and financial institutions representatives at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 29, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Maduro said new bolivar notes would coexist with old notes during the monetary overhaul, which will remove three zeros from the hyperinflationary economy’s prices.