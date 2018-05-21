Maduro challenger calls Venezuela election 'illegitimate'

CARACAS, Venezuela (Reuters) - Henri Falcon, the main rival to Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro in Sunday’s controversial presidential election, said he would not endorse the widely condemned vote because of gross irregularities by the government.

“The process undoubtedly lacks legitimacy and as such we do not recognize it,” the 56-year-old former state governor, who broke with an opposition boycott to run, told reporters after polls closed but before official results were announced.

Maduro had welcomed Falcon’s candidacy, which gave some legitimacy to a process critics at home and around the world had condemned in advance as the “coronation” of a dictator.

His early disavowal of Sunday’s election, and call for a new vote, was therefore a blow to the government’s strategy.

Opposition abstainers saw it as vindicating their decision.

Falcon, a former member of the Socialist Party who went over to the opposition in 2010, said he was outraged at the government’s placing of nearly 13,000 pro-government stands close to polling stations nationwide.

Mainly poor Venezuelans were asked to scan state-issued “fatherland cards” at red tents after voting in hope of receiving a “prize” promised by Maduro, which opponents said was akin to vote-buying.

The “fatherland cards” are required to receive benefits including food boxes and money transfers.

A third presidential candidate, evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci, followed Falcon in slamming irregularities during Sunday’s vote and calling for a new election.

MADURO’S ADVANTAGES

Despite his unpopularity over a national economic meltdown, the 55-year-old Maduro benefited on Sunday not just from the opposition boycott but also from a ban on his two most popular rivals and the liberal use of state resources in his campaign.

Sunday’s vote could trigger additional sanctions from the United States and more censure from the European Union and Latin America. The Trump administration said it would not recognize the “sham” election and was considering oil sanctions.

Maduro, the self-described “son” of former President Hugo Chavez, says he is battling an “imperialist” plot to crush socialism and take over Venezuela’s oil. Opponents say he has destroyed a once-wealthy economy and ruthlessly crushed dissent.

In polling stations visited by Reuters reporters, from wealthy east Caracas to the Andean mountains near Colombia, attendance appeared far lower than at the last presidential election in 2013 when there was an 80 percent turnout.

Venezuela’s opposition estimated turnout of under 30 percent, while an election board source told Reuters participation reached 32.3 percent by 6 p.m. local time.

Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon reacts to the results of the election at Falcon's press center in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

During the day, however, there were lines outside some polling stations in poorer government strongholds, where the majority of voters interviewed said they were backing Maduro.

“I’m hungry and don’t have a job, but I’m sticking to Maduro,” said Carlos Rincones, 49, in the once-thriving industrial city of Valencia, accusing right-wing business owners of purposefully hiding food and hiking prices.

FIVE-YEAR RECESSION

Many Venezuelans are disillusioned and angry over the election: They criticize Maduro for economic hardships and the opposition for its dysfunctional splits.

Reeling from a fifth year of recession, falling oil production and U.S. sanctions, Venezuela is seeing growing levels of malnutrition and hyperinflation, and mass emigration.

“I think this constant aggression from the government of the Ku Klux Klan is losing credibility,” Maduro said on Sunday, blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for Venezuela’s mess.

Venezuelan migrants staged small anti-Maduro protests in cities from Madrid to Miami. In the highland city of San Cristobal near Colombia, three cloth dolls representing widely loathed officials - Electoral Council head Tibisay Lucena, Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello and Vice President Tareck El Aissami - were hung from a footbridge.

But streets were calm, with children playing soccer on one road in San Cristobal blocked off at past elections to accommodate long voter lines. For many Venezuelans, Sunday was a day to look for scant food or stock up on water, which is increasingly running short because of years of underinvestment.

“I’m not voting - what’s the point if we already know the result? I prefer to come here to get water rather than waste my time,” said Raul Sanchez, filling a jug from a tap by a busy road in the arid northwestern city of Punto Fijo because his community has not had running water for 26 days.

Formal results were due later on Sunday.

Once declared winner, Maduro may choose to deepen a purge of critics within the ruling “Chavismo” movement.

Abroad, he is likely to face further Western and Latin American protests, although Russia and China remain allies and have been important financial backers.

Maduro faces a Herculean task to turn around the moribund economy, with the bolivar currency down 99 percent in the past year and inflation at an annual 14,000 percent, according to the National Assembly.

