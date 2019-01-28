Maduro welcomes returning diplomats back to Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a gold bar during a meeting with representatives of the mining sector in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, December 5, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday welcomed home diplomats recalled from the United States after the two countries scaled back their diplomatic missions to skeleton staff.

The appearance was broadcast on national television and was followed by a speech by Maduro. The diplomatic rift was triggered by U.S. recognition last week of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.