U.N. seeking $738 million for Venezuela crisis in first major appeal

Venezuelan migrants wait to pass the Binational Border Service Center of Peru at the border with Ecuador, in Tumbes, Peru August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday it is seeking $738 million in 2019 to help neighbouring countries cope with the outflow of millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the first time the crisis was included in its annual global humanitarian appeal.

“There is one crisis for which we for the first time have a response plan, which is to help the countries neighbouring Venezuela deal with the consequences of large numbers of Venezuelans leaving the country,” U.N. emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock told a Geneva news briefing to launch its $21.9 billion worldwide appeal for next year.