Venezuela PDVSA says it guarantees investor security amid uncertainty

CARACAS, July 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's PDVSA is guaranteeing "legal security" for all investors and joint venture partners in the country's crisis-hit energy sector, the state oil company said in a statement seen by Reuters.

The statement, which was distributed to its joint venture partners, comes after a prominent government-allied lawyer said a new Congress could rewrite parts of the constitution that allow joint ventures with foreign oil companies, spooking some in the oil industry. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)