Kremlin says ready to discuss possible debt restructuring for Venezuela
October 4, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 14 days ago

Kremlin says ready to discuss possible debt restructuring for Venezuela

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was ready to discuss the possible restructuring of Venezuela’s debts to Russia if Caracas raised the issue in forthcoming talks.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier on Wednesday raised the possibility of his country’s debt to Russia being restructured. Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Maduro said Caracas would meet all of its debt obligations however.

Maduro is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks later on Wednesday.

“If this issue is raised by our Venezuelan partners, then certainly it will be discussed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “This issue certainly needs serious discussion.” (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

