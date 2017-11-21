Venezuela detains acting president of U.S. refinery Citgo - sources

CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday detained the acting president of its U.S.-based refinery Citgo, Jose Pereira, in Caracas, according to two industry sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources did not immediately give a reason for the arrest, but Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab has said he is leading a “crusade” against corruption in oil-rich Venezuela, with almost 50 officials arrested in the last few months.

He was due to make an announcement later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)