Nifty falls below 10,300 level; lenders fall, metals gain
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
December 11, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Tankers gather off PDVSA ports amid delays exporting fuel oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An accumulation of tankers
waiting to load around Venezuelan ports has grown in recent days
as state-run oil company PDVSA            struggles to deliver
fuel oil for exports, according to traders and Reuters vessel
tracking data.
    Venezuela is heavily dependent on oil exports. PDVSA's
revenue represents more than 90 percent of the South American
country's revenue in foreign currency.
    PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    * The OPEC member's crude output fell in October to its
lowest
level in almost three decades due to payment delays to oil
service firms and lack of investment, affecting exports and the
volume of crude available for domestic refining
    
    * PDVSA's largest refining complex, the
955,000-barrel-per-day
Paraguana, was working at 13 percent of capacity earlier this
month due to a fire, problems to maintain equipment and a
declining input of domestic medium and light crudes
    * The outages have knocked down four of five crude
distillations
units at Amuay refinery, one of the facilities that integrate
the complex, affecting PDVSA's refined products output,
especially fuel oil for exports
    * As of Dec. 11, four tankers were waiting around Paraguana
to
load dirty products, and another 8 tankers were waiting to load
crude and dirty products at Jose port, PDVSA's main terminal for
exports
    * The backlog of tankers waiting to load adds to around 10
tankers
waiting to discharge oil imports, mainly clean products for
Venezuela's domestic market that have not been delivered as
payments have not yet been received by sellers
    * From January through September, PDVSA and its joint
ventures
exported 1.59 million bpd of crude, down from 1.69 million bpd
for all of last year, according to Reuters data. 
    * Venezuela's exports of fuel oil fell to 67,000 bpd in the
first
four months of this year, compared with 165,000 bpd last year,
according to PDVSA's internal reports.
    * PDVSA's main receiver of fuel oil is PetroChina Co
           .
It also sells fuel oil to Cuba's Cubametales 


 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga
Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
