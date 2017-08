CARACAS, June 6 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government has offered the presidency of state oil company PDVSA to oil minister Nelson Martinez, who looks set to take over from Eulogio del Pino, according to two PDVSA sources and one industry source on Tuesday.

The industry veteran used to run U.S.-based refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp and was named oil minister in January. (Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)