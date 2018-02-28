FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Venezuelan PDVSA's refineries to run at 43 pct capacity in March -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Venezuelan PDVSA’s refineries will operate at 43 percent of their total capacity in March due to a lack of spare parts, light crude and feedstock, according to an internal document from the state-run firm seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company’s domestic refining network, which also includes a refinery in Curacao, plans to process 701,000 bpd of Venezuelan and imported crude next month, a slight increase versus an average of 660,000 bpd in March last year, but low compared to total installed capacity of 1.62 million bpd. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Tom Brown)

