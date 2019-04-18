Russia says it will help Venezuela, Cuba to weather U.S. sanctions: RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers new U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba to be illegal and it plans to do everything to support its allies in Caracas and Havana, RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton announced a series of new sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela on Wednesday as the Trump administration sought to boost pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the countries that support him.