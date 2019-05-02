Brazil vice president: Guaido's attempted uprising not a good idea

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Thursday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s attempt to oust Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, in retrospect, was not the best decision.

His view contrasts with President Jair Bolsonaro, who said on Wednesday that the unsuccessful uprising called by Guaido was not a defeat and that the Brazilian government had information on cracks in the Venezuelan military that could still lead to the collapse of Maduro’s leftist government. Bolsonaro’s security adviser said on Tuesday that military support for Guaido appeared to be weak.