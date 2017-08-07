FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British opposition leader Corbyn says dialogue needed in Venezuela
August 7, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 2 months ago

British opposition leader Corbyn says dialogue needed in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The British Labour Party’s socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday there needed to be dialogue to stop growing violence in Venezuela but declined to condemn its President Nicolas Maduro.

Corbyn has been under pressure at home to speak out about the situation in the South American nation amid international criticism of Maduro who once described the British politician as “a great friend of Venezuela”.

Some 120 people have been killed during four months of sustained anti-government protests and Maduro has faced global pressure to dismantle a newly created pro-government constituent assembly which has been condemned as a power grab.

“There has to be a dialogue and a process that respects the independence of the judiciary and respects the human rights of all,” Corbyn told broadcasters.

Asked if he condemned Maduro’s actions, he said: “What I condemn is the violence that’s been done by any side. Violence is not going to solve the issues.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout

