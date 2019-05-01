Venezuela's Lopez leaves Chile diplomatic residence for Spain's embassy - Chile foreign minister

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez has left Chile’s diplomatic residence, which he entered on Tuesday, and moved to the Spanish embassy, Chile’s foreign minister Roberto Ampuero said on Twitter.

Lopez had been placed under house arrest in 2017 but left his home early this morning. He later accompanied fellow opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been widely recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela, after Guaido called on the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Ampuero said Lopez left because of a “personal decision” since he and his wife, Lilian Tintori, are of Spanish descent.