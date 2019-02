Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido gives the thumps up to supporters, as he attends a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria now considers Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to be the lawful interim president of Venezuela, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter on Monday.

Other European Union countries including Spain and Britain made similar announcements on Monday. Kurz said Austria supported efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, where he said there was an absence of the rule of law.