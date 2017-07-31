FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU condemns "excessive use of force" by Venezuela against protests around Sunday vote
#Energy
July 31, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 6 days ago

EU condemns "excessive use of force" by Venezuela against protests around Sunday vote

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday condemned "the excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces" in Venezuela, where authorities said 10 people had been killed in clashes between anti-Maduro protesters and law enforcement.

Sunday marked one of the deadliest days since massive protests started in early April in Venezuela, where voters broadly boycotted an election for a constitutional super-body sought by the unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.

"Venezuela has democratically elected and legitimate institutions whose role is to work together and to find a negotiated solution to the current crisis. A Constituent Assembly, elected under doubtful and often violent circumstances cannot be part of the solution," the bloc's foreign policy service said in a statement.

It did not mention whether the EU was considering imposing more sanctions on Venezuela, as mulled by the United States. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

