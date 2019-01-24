EU says Venezuelan protests 'cannot be ignored', calls for Guaido's safety

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Thursday for Venezuela authorities to respect the “civil rights, freedom and safety” of congress chief Juan Guaido but stopped short of following Washington and recognising him as interim president.

“On 23 January, the people of Venezuela have massively called for democracy and the possibility to freely determine their own destiny. These voices cannot be ignored,” the 28 countries of the bloc said in a joint statement.

“The Venezuelan people have the right to peacefully demonstrate, to freely choose its leaders and decide its future,” the EU statement said.