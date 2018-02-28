INTERVIEW-Venezuela presidential hopeful Falcon wants Wall St economist on team

CARACAS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Presidential election candidate Henri Falcon said on Wednesday he would like a Wall Street economist, who promotes dollarization to end hyper-inflation in Venezuela, to play a major role in his team if victorious.

Falcon told Reuters that Francisco Rodriguez, a Venezuelan who is chief economist at Torino Capital and is advising him informally, would be the ideal leader of his team to fix the “cancer” of Venezuela’s economic crisis.

The former state governor, who has broken with an opposition boycott to run against Maduro, implied he disagreed with possible U.S. oil sanctions against OPEC member Venezuela, saying he opposed any measures that “end up hurting the poor.” (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Vivian Sequera Editing by Corina Pons and Diane Craft)