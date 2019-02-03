France to recognise Guaido if Venezuela's Maduro does not call vote on Sunday

French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau waves as she arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president if Nicolas Maduro does not announce a presidential vote by Sunday night, France’s European affairs minister said.

“If by tonight, (President) Maduro does not commit to organising presidential elections, then France will consider Juan Guaido as legitimate to organise them in his place and we will consider him as the interim president until legitimate elections in Venezuela (take place),” Nathalie Loiseau told LCI television on Sunday.

She dismissed Maduro’s proposal of an early parliamentary election as a “farce”.