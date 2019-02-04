Guaido has legitimate right to organise new Venezuela vote - France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, January 31, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has the legitimate right to organise new elections, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday.

“Guaido has the capacity and the legitimacy to organise an election,” Le Drian told France Inter radio station.

Le Drian added that France would consult its European partners over Venezuela, and that it was imperative that the conflict in the country was resolved peacefully and that civil war was avoided.