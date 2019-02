Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to supporters during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany favours sanctions targeting President Nicolas Maduro and his immediate aides over violence against opposition protesters, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

“We are in favour of sanctions targeting Maduro and people immediately close to him specifically and that do not make the lives of Venezuelan citizens worse,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said during a regular government news conference.