Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with chiefs of International News Agencies on the sideline of St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF 2019) in St. Petersburg, Russia June 6, 2019. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido crazy on Thursday, but said he himself was neutral towards Guaido and considered him a nice man.

Russia is a staunch ally of embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro and has backed him alongside China, while most western powers have backed Guaido.