Iran's Rouhani slams 'hegemonic' U.S. over Venezuela

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused the United States of seeking “world hegemony” and denounced Washington for trying to topple Tehran’s ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, state media reported.

“The Americans are basically against all popular revolutions and independent countries and seek world hegemony by suppressing them,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Venezuela’s new envoy in Tehran, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Iran, under pressure from sanctions reimposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has voiced support for Maduro who faces demands from the United States to step down. Russia, China, and Turkey have also backed Maduro.

The U.S. government has recognised opposition leader JuanGuaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Most Latin Americancountries have done so as well, while European governments arealso throwing their support behind Guaido, albeit morecautiously.