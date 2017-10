A still image taken from a video released on August 1, 2017 shows opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and his wife Lilian Tintori talking in their house in Caracas, Venezuela on July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lilian Tintori Prensa/Handout

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities returned opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez to his home, where he is serving house arrest, after having transferred him to a military prison on Tuesday, his wife said via Twitter.