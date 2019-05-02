World News
May 2, 2019 / 6:13 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Venezuelan court issues arrest warrant for opposition politician Lopez

1 Min Read

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez given he violated a 2017 court-imposed order to remain under house arrest, according to a statement on the Supreme Court’s website.

On Tuesday, Lopez left his Caracas home to appear alongside opposition leader Juan Guaido at a rally against President Nicolas Maduro. Later that day, he moved into the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Luc Cohen and Phil Berlowitz

