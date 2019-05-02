Venezuelan court issues arrest warrant for opposition politician Lopez

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez given he violated a 2017 court-imposed order to remain under house arrest, according to a statement on the Supreme Court’s website.

On Tuesday, Lopez left his Caracas home to appear alongside opposition leader Juan Guaido at a rally against President Nicolas Maduro. Later that day, he moved into the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas.