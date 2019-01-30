Venezuela's Maduro rejects calls for snap presidential election - RIA

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela Jan. 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins//File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said calls to hold early presidential elections amounted to blackmail and that the countries calling for them must wait until 2025, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognised as Venezuela’s acting president by the United States, has called for snap presidential elections, arguing that Maduro fraudulently won a second term last year.