Venezuela's Maduro says he will defeat opposition

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers and members of the government related to the science and technology sector in Caracas, Venezuela, February 18, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he would defeat a “crazed minority” determined to destabilise the country in his first public comments since opposition leader Juan Guaido defied him by returning home on Monday.

Maduro, during a ceremony to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez, called on supporters to attend “anti-imperialist” demonstrations on March 9, coinciding with an opposition march announced by Guaido.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

