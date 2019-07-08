Venezuela talks to resume this week: Norway

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, take part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - Talks between Venezuela’s opposition and representatives of President Nicolas Maduro’s government will take place this week, mediator Norway said.

The parties announced on Sunday the talks would resume in Barbados but their timing was not immediately clear.

“The parties will meet this week in Barbados to move forward in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution for the country,” the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.