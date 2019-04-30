Venezuela defense minister says 'act of violence partly defeated'

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said “acts of violence” by some members of the armed forces on Tuesday had been “partly defeated” and that the military’s top ranks remained “loyal to the constitution.”

Padrino’s comments in an address on state television came after some members of the National Guard heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro, leading to clashes with forces loyal to Maduro outside an air base in Caracas.