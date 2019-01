FILE PHOTO: Cutouts depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking to sidestep Trump administration sanctions restricting payments for its oil by asking major buyers, including U.S. refiners, to renegotiate contracts, four sources involved in the talks said.

Venezuela exports about 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, including 500,000 bpd to the United States. It also imports over 200,000 bpd of refined products.