January 30, 2019 / 6:26 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Venezuela's PDVSA struggles to discharge some fuel imports - board member

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of state oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at an oil facility in Lagunillas, Venezuela January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA is facing problems discharging some tankers carrying imported fuel because new U.S. sanctions are making it difficult to complete payments, a member of the company’s board told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, PDVSA will insist the fuel cargoes are discharged and will try to find a way to pay for them, the board member Wills Rangel told Reuters. Rangel also heads the PDVSA labour union.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

