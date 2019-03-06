U.S. to revoke visas of 77 others tied to Venezuela's Maduro - Pence

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is set to revoke the visas of 77 people associated with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, adding to a list of 49 others whose visas were revoked on Friday.

“Today the State Department is announcing that the United States will revoke 77 visas, including many officials of the Maduro regime and their families,” Pence said in a speech to the Latino Coalition in Washington.