January 10, 2019 / 6:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru recalls last diplomat from Venezuela to protest 'illegitimate' new term

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro reacts prior to the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru has recalled its charge d’affaires from its embassy in Venezuela to protest what it called the “illegitimate” new term of President Nicolas Maduro, Peru’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Peru will also bar Maduro and 100 people linked to him or his government from entry, the ministry added.

Maduro started a second term on Thursday, defying critics who called him an illegitimate usurper of a nation where economic chaos has wrought a humanitarian crisis.

Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

