Pompeo calls on Venezuela's Maduro to step down, urges support from military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step aside and urged the country’s military to support efforts to restore democracy.

In a statement, Pompeo said Washington would support opposition leader Juan Guaido as he establishes a transitional government and prepares the country for elections.

“The Venezuelan people have suffered long enough under Nicolas Maduro’s disastrous dictatorship,” Pompeo said. “We call on Maduro to step aside in favour of a legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people.”