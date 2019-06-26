World News
June 26, 2019 / 8:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says plane in Venezuela carried rotation of military specialists: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Russian air force plane that landed in Venezuela this week was carrying a rotation of military specialists but that their number in the country had not increased, TASS news agency reported.

The plane landed on Monday in Venezuela’s main airport, according to a Reuters witness and a website that tracks plane movements, three months after a similar arrival exacerbated tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below