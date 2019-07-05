World News
July 5, 2019 / 10:44 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Russia to help beef up Venezuela's armed forces: RIA cites official

1 Min Read

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to take steps to strengthen Venezuela’s armed forces, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

Russia is a staunch ally of embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro and has backed him alongside China, while most western powers have backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“I want to underline that I am talking specifically about work with equipment which was delivered there,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below