Russia says will prevent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will do all possible to prevent a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, the TASS news agency quoted the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament as saying on Sunday.

“We are very much concerned that the USA could carry out any provocations to shed blood, to find a cause and reasons for an intervention in Venezuela,” Valentina Matvienko told Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow.

“But we will do all in order not to allow this,” said Matvienko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.