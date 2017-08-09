U.S. sanctions eight more Venezuelan officials, including Chavez brother

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on eight more Venezuelan officials, including the brother of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, to punish them for their roles in President Nicolas Maduro’s creation of a new legislative superbody, U.S. officials said.

The new measures announced by the U.S. Treasury Department will freeze the U.S. assets of the targeted individuals, ban them from travel to the United States and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

Washington slapped sanctions on Maduro himself last week following similar action against 13 Venezuelan officials on July 26. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; editing by Diane Craft)