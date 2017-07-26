FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
U.S. sanctions to target Venezuelan constituent assembly -statement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 26, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 14 days ago

U.S. sanctions to target Venezuelan constituent assembly -statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury threatened on Wednesday to impose sanctions on anyone who joins Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's controversial new congress after an election scheduled for Sunday.

"Anyone elected to the National Constituent Assembly should know that their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela could expose them to potential U.S. sanctions,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement announcing sanctions against 13 current and former Venezuelan officials. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.