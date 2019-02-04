Spain recognises Guaido as interim president of Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday recognised Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, adding that the Latin American country now needed free and fair elections as soon as possible.

“I recognise the president of Venezuela’s assembly, Mr Juan Guaido, as president in charge of Venezuela,” Sanchez said in a televised statement.

This echoed the words of other Western countries like France, after an eight-day deadline they set on Jan. 26 for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to call elections has not been met.