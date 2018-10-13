Venezuelan opposition activist released from jail, arrives in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - A Venezuelan opposition activist who was freed from jail after four years arrived in Madrid on Saturday where the Spanish government said it hoped his release would help end the political crisis in the South American country.

Lorent Gomez Saleh, who was prosecuted for disturbing public order after organising anti-government protests, took a direct flight from Caracas shortly after leaving jail, accompanied by a Spanish official, the Spanish government said.

“The Spanish government believes that this decision by the Venezuelan government is a step in the right direction towards building the trust that will allow a democratic, peaceful and negotiated resolution between Venezuelans,” it said in a statement.