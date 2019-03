FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a broadcast at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 8, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is suspending school and business activities on Tuesday amid a continuing power blackout, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a televised broadcast on Monday.

That is the third such cancellation since power went out last week.