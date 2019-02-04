Sweden says it sees Venezuela's Guaido as interim president - radio

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido gestures during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The European Union sees Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said on Monday.

“In the current situation, we support and consider Guaido as the legitimate interim president,” Wallstrom told Swedish radio.

Wallstrom said that the EU, which is expected to make a statement later in the day, was united in rejecting the results of last year’s election and the imposition of fresh sanctions when appropriate.